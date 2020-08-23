Limerick weather: Mainly dry with the odd isolated shower

AFTER a wet Saturday in the city, today will bring a good deal of dry weather with some sunny spells and just the isolated shower.

Cloud will build from the southwest through the afternoon and a little rain will reach south-west coasts by evening time.

We’re looking at top temperatures of between 16 and 19 degrees with light or moderate west to southwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

For the next few days, it will remain unsettled.

Tonight will see scattered showers continuing overnight with a chance of more persistent rain for a time in southern coastal counties. Temperatures will fall to between 10 and 13 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring scattered outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards to leave a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers for the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of between 17 and 20 degrees in mostly light southerly winds. On Monday evening rain will develop in the south, extending nationwide overnight with heavy falls expected. It will also turn very windy. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

