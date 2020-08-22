Homes in Limerick still without power after Storm Ellen

DOZENS of homes across Limerick are still waiting to have their power reconnected after Storm Ellen ripped through the county.

Thousands of people were left without power im the immediate aftermath of the storm on Wednesday night, and the ESB has this morning confirmed it is still working to re-connect many premises.

Homes in Murroe are not expected to be reconnected until tomorrow at the earliest, the agency has said.

Meanwhile, 16 homes are still without electricity in Patrickswell, 23 in Singland, 59 in Bruff and a total of 119 in Garryspillane. Dozens of homes are still disconnected in Birdhill, Co Tipperary.

Thirteen homes in Raheen do not have power after an incident was reported to the ESB, although it is not clear if this relates to Storm Ellen, as this outage was only reported earlier today.

Elsewhere, Irish Water is reporting disruption to a number of supplies across Limerick.

The utility is investigating reports of a supply disruption to Kilmallock, Kilfinane and its surrounds. It’s expected supplies will be disrupted for the next 24 hours.

A burst water main is causing disruption in Grange, Ballysimon, Kishikirk, Sandylane, Cloughnadromin, Caherconlish and its surrounds.

It’s expected to be repaired by 5:30pm this evening.

Likewise, supply disruptions are expected in Oola until Monday morning.