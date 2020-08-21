Deaths in Limerick - August 21, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork) of Anne Pigott (née Tobin) of Roches Heights, Mitchelstown County Cork. Formerly of Duntryleague, Galbally, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Carol and Barbara, son Keith, daughter-in-law Noreen (nee Baker) her grandchildren Evan, Cara and Laura, her partner Mick Aherne, brothers John (Glenroe), Pat (London), Billy (Mitchelstown), sisters Eileen (Maunsell) (Garryspillane), Mary (Hartnett) (Kilross), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines with Covid-19, Anne’s funeral will take place privately. The Funeral Cortege will travel via Mulberry Road and Church Road to Mitchelstown Parish Church for her Funeral Mass on Monday (August 24) at 12 noon. The Funeral Mass will be streamed online here.

__________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Kathleen (Kitsy) O'Connell (née Conway) of Baggotstown, Bruff.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Cal; daughter Mary; sons Pat, John and Tim, brother Willie; sisters Mary and Nora, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Patricia, Elizabeth and Adrienne, grandchildren, brothers-in-law Paddy and Barry, sisters-in-law Christine and Nellie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kitsy will arrive at The Church of Our Lady, Knockainey on Sunday (August 23) for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

__________

The death has occurred of Edward Ryan of St. Martin’s Estate, Cavan. Formerly of Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving family Susan, Carl, David, Marlena, Neill and Linda, his adored grandchildren, brother Gordon, sisters Caroline, Josephine and Mary (Limerick), nieces, nephews (Limerick), all his relatives and many friends.

Funeral cortège will leave McMahon’s Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Monday (August 24) at 11am travelling to The Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan, arriving for Funeral Mass (strictly private) at 11.30am. Burial will take place after Mass in the family plot in Cullies Cemetery.

You can watch the Funeral Mass online here.

__________

The death has occurred of Michael Griffin of Rockstown, Grange, Kilmallock.

Pre-deceased by his sister Peg Williams (Effin) and brother Pat Griffin (Canada). Very deeply regretted by his sisters Kathleen Power and Mary O’Connor, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (Strictly private) will take place on Saturday (August 22) at 12.30pm in Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Burial afterwards at Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

__________

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Browne of Knocktoosh, Broadford, Limerick.

Survived by his loving wife Peggy (nee Cronin) and his loving daughters Eileen (Kennedy), Marie (Daly), Ita and Geraldine (Collins); sons James, Mike, Martin, Matt, and Dermot; his grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Mary and Eileen, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relations, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 11.30am on Saturday (August 22) at Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford – Watch live stream here.

Burial afterwards in Tullylease New Cemetery.