Activists hand in petition urging permanent cycle lane in Limerick

ACTIVISTS have handed in a petition urging Limerick Council to retain a popular cycle-lane in the city.

As part of the Covid-19 mobility plan, a temporary cycle lane was introduced along the Condell Road in-boujnd to the city.

Following its roll out, more than 1,150 people signed a petition urging its permanent adoption.

Anne Cronin of the Limerick Cycling Campaign has urged the council to keep the lane, especially with what she believes is low use of the tunnel, leading to more cars on the Shannon Bridge.

She feels traffic in the tunnel would increase “if the ease at which traffic bypassing the tunnel in favour of Shannon Bridge could be restricted.”

Very pleased to drop in our petition to @LimerickCouncil today with over 1150 signatures to keep the ‍♀️lane on Shannon Bridge.@LimerickCycling @CyclingBusLmk & @PedestrianLK hugely thank everyone who signed & urge you to contact your local political reps b4 decision next week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/23MThSd2o2 — Limerick School Cycle Bus (@CyclingBusLmk) August 20, 2020

It’s expected Limerick Council will make a decision by next week.