Activists hand in petition urging permanent cycle lane in Limerick

The terminus of the temporary cycle lane at the Shannon Bridge this Friday morning

ACTIVISTS have handed in a petition urging Limerick Council to retain a popular cycle-lane in the city.

As part of the Covid-19 mobility plan, a temporary cycle lane was introduced along the Condell Road in-boujnd to the city.

Following its roll out, more than 1,150 people signed a petition urging its permanent adoption.

Anne Cronin of the Limerick Cycling Campaign has urged the council to keep the lane, especially with what she believes is low use of the tunnel, leading to more cars on the Shannon Bridge.

She feels traffic in the tunnel would increase “if the ease at which traffic bypassing the tunnel in favour of Shannon Bridge could be restricted.”

It’s expected Limerick Council will make a decision by next week.