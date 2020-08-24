Companies to offer scholarships to students attending Limerick agricultural college

IRISH agriculture companies Alltech and Keenan are supporting the future of agriculture by offering two scholarships to students attending Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, for the spring 2021 term.

One full scholarship will be awarded to a second-year student in either the Teagasc Advanced Certificate in Dairy Herd Management or Drystock Herd Management that will include international work experience.

The other full scholarship will go to a second-year Teagasc Advanced Certificate in Agricultural Mechanisation student with a work experience placement at Keenan’s headquarters in Borris, Co. Carlow.

“In 2019, Alltech committed to quality education as part of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and we are proud to support the next generation of agricultural leaders through these scholarships and work experience opportunities,” said Cathal McCormack, country manager of Alltech Ireland.

Derek O’Donoghue, principal of Salesian Agricultural College, said: “Partnering with leading companies in the nutrition and machinery industry enhances our students overall learning experience. Along with building international relationships, this is an excellent opportunity for our second-year students.”

Eligible students of Salesian Agricultural College can apply via the website by the application deadline of November 1, 2020.