Limerick Property: Simply stunning family residence within walking distance of Adare

John Giltinane and Associates are delighted to bring to the market this wonderful five bed detached family residence, (2,700 ft) located within easy walking distance of Adare village.

The residence is situated on a large private site of circa 0.75 acre offering all the peace and tranquillity of a country setting while still close to the beautiful and charming village of Adare.

The village is renowned for its traditional thatched cottages, originally built by the Earl of Dunraven in the early 19th century.

Stoney Meadow is beautifully presented and the new owners will love the spacious living and entertaining areas and also appreciate the modern features, which grace every aspect of this stunning residence.

The residence must be viewed to be fully appreciated. The beautiful cobblelock sweeping driveway is a wonderful feature and leads to a large car parking area with ample parking space, this area is set off by the landscaped gardens, peaceful scenery and views of the village from the property.

As you enter the hallway of Stoney Meadow, the ground floor rooms have top quality floor finishes throughout including porcelain tiles and quality carpet in the main sitting room. The kitchen/dining room is a very large bright and modern, the fitted kitchen is a hand painted cream solid wood fitted kitchen with a co-ordinated island unit.

Flowing off the kitchen area is a music/piano room which connects to the large conservatory and also connects to a bright spacious sitting room which has dual aspect windows, and a solid fuel stove. The study is a spacious bright room which offers a quiet peaceful area, suitable for multi purposes eg. a home office or second reception room.

There is a separate large and spacious dining room for entertaining and family gatherings - this room has an open fireplace, and timber flooring. In total, there are 5 large bedrooms - 2 of the bedrooms can be classed as master bedrooms (both ensuite) as they measure 24 sq meters and 26.5 sq meters respectively.

The main master suite includes a large walk in wardrobe and an ensuite bathroom and has wonderful aspects and views. The second master bedroom has wonderful wooden ceiling features and is also ensuite.

Outside, there is a large detached garage for storage located to the side of the house, gardeners will delight in the garden layout, and in the water access - outside tap located at the garage for convenience.

Accommodation

Downstairs: Entrance hallway, study, sitting room, dining room, piano room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, downstairs bathroom and conservatory.

Upstairs: Family bathroom, five large bedrooms.

BER: C1

AT A GLANCE

Location: Stoney Meadow, Curraghbeg, Adare

Description: Five bedroom, detached house

Price: €735,000

Seller: John Giltinane and Associates

Contact: 061 605046