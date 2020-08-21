 Twenty four fast and sleep-out at Limerick church to raise money for Irish Cancer Society

COVID has kept us apart like never before but on Saturday night in front of the Lourdes grotto in Nicker it brought people together.

Around 50 people stood solemnly beside tea lights – all socially distanced and all wearing masks – in the pouring rain as Fr Jimmy Donnelly led the rosary. They were there to support seven locals doing a 24 hour sleep-out and fast for the Irish Cancer Society.

For the past five years Mike O’Donoghue, Pallasgreen, has been holding the longest coffee day in Ireland. This wasn’t possible in 2020 due to Covid so this was the replacement.

However, it took on a life of its own. The prayers in front of the grotto were to symbolise he cancellation of the annual Lourdes pilgrimage. And on Sunday, after the fast was over they climbed the hill of Nicker and lit candles at the Mass rock – first time a group had done it in hundreds of years.

Mike ran the coffee day with the help of Saoirse Corbett, Tara Campbell, Sarah Dillon and Aine Looby. They were back and two more volunteers joined the group – Ellie Phelan and Maurice Barrett.

From 5pm on Saturday the fast commenced and after the rosary they settled down for the night. But there wasn’t much sleep! The chats and craic went on late into the night and before they knew it dawn had broken.

“I slept the next day! We had an absolutely fantastic night,” said Mike. Last year, the coffee day raised €7,331 for the Irish Cancer Society.

“We never thought that we would surpass that but we are currently at €8,420,” said Mike.

“We’re absolutely gobsmacked. It is about €2,000 from the Just Giving page and the rest is from people driving in, dropping money into the bucket and before and after Masses. It is incredible generosity,” he continued.

No corners were cut. They counted down by the second to 5pm when they could break their fast. The tea and sandwiches followed by apple tart at Ellie Phelan's family home never tasted so good.

Mike is full of praise for Saoirse, Tara, Sarah, Aine Looby, Ellie and Maurice.

“They are the most amazing people, A lot of young people if they were asked to do a 24 hour fast and sleep-out and climb up Nicker Hill afterwards and light candles – they'd laugh at you.

These people, no matter what you'd ask them to do, they'd do it and they are all doing it for the one cause. We all know somebody affected by cancer,” said Mike.

This was Ellie’s first involvement with the group. She signed up for a charity day dishing out buns and cake but found herself fasting for 24 hours!

But it was no bother to Ellie. “I’m really enjoying it. It is such a good cause,” she said.

