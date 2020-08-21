Limerick teen whose grandmother died during Covid-19 criticises Galway golf dinner

THE daughter of murdered Limerick man Jason Corbett has criticised politicians attendance at a Galway golf dinner in breach of social distancing guideines.

Sarah Corbett-Lynch has accused Irish “leaders” who attended the Oireachtas Golf Society event of “dining on our pain”.

Some 80 people were in attendance at the event, and Sarah, who will turn 14 next month, has urged government to “lead by example” to defeat the Covid-19 disease.

Sarah was devastated when her Nana Rita died alone in May in her 80s. She had recovered from Covid-19, but sadly passed away after battling a cardiac illness.

Already, Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Seanad vice-chair Jerry Buttimer have resigned their roles after attending the event.

It’s the young people they say... Meanwhile our “leaders” are dining on our pain. My Nana died alone without anyone who loved her to hold her. Just imagine how isolated & lonely she was on last days of her life? Please lead by example. https://t.co/eQVNpbDfVU — sarahcorbettlynch (@sarahcorbettly1) August 21, 2020

Janesboro’s Sarah, whose father Jason was murdered when she was just eight, and whose mum Mags died when she was only eight months, took to Twitter this Friday to say: “My Nana died alone without anyone who loved her to hold her. Just imagine how isolated and lonely she was on last days of her life? Please lead by example.”

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, she added: “I think what they did was very bad. They are supposed to be leaders in terms of setting an example of what to do and what not to do. I may not know everybody there, but I'd know they are all leaders and they should be setting an example. They are putting the blame on all the young people and we are all responsible for what's happening.”

Rita, who was the mother of Jason Corbett was hailed by her daughter, Tracey Lynch as "a courageous, resilient, beautiful and kind lady.”

Sarah added: “I lost my Nana. I see Tracey upset and I see my whole family mourning the loss of my Nana. No-one that she loved was even there to hold her hand when she died. They're all there having dinner while we are all trying to mourn the loss of our Nana. There are so many people out there who have lost people they love. I think they will understand how I am feeling and how my family are feeling.”

Sarah urged everyone in Ireland to “work together” to stop Covid-19.

Sarah and her older brother Jack live in Ireland with Tracey, slain Jason’s sister.

A Limerick Person of the Month winner, she has written a book entitled Noodle Loses Dad, which sees the reader on taken a journey as she faces the loss of a loved one, moving houses, becoming part of a blended family and learning to find hope and happiness again.