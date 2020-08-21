16 suspected Covid-19 cases await results at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE 16 suspected Covid-19 cases awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick.

That is the highest number for any hospital, with 90 in total across the country.

There are four confirmed cases at UHL, also the highest in the country.

While there is no confirmed case in UHL’s intensive care unit, there is one patient is suspected case being treated in ICU.

Limerick saw an increase of six Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total tally to 676 confirmed cases.

Limerick has seen 66 new cases in the past two weeks, 5% of total new cases across the country over the past fortnight.

UHL serves 400,000 people in the Mid-West region, covering Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.