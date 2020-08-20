Limerick hotel supplies dinners to nursing home residents due to power cut

LIKE many parts of County Limerick, Castleconnell has no ESB and no phone coverage this Thursday due to Storm Ellen.

But everybody is working together to make the best of a bad situation.

After being contacted by the Limerick Leader, Rachel Lea Stuart, of the Castle Oaks House Hotel, confirmed they supplied meals to Riverbrook Nursing and Respite Care home.

"They popped into us asking was our kitchen up and running. Unfortunately we're still in the black. We went into Castletroy Park Hotel which is obviously our sister hotel. We got them to prepare food and we brought it back out," said Rachel. Over 30 meals were supplied.

Rachel said there is a "wonderful community spirit" in Castleconnell.

"Everybody just comes together so much in a situation like his. It wasn't just us by any manner of means. There were locals out cutting down trees that were blocking roads and then clearing the roads. I know Super Valu in Castleconnell gave lasagnes to the nursing home," said Rachel.

Staff in the Castle Oaks also gave out teas and coffees do those doing volunteer tree surgery.

Popular owner of Shannon Stores, George Lee was also out and about checking on elderly people. The fact that the phone coverage went meant they couldn't contact family and friends.

The ESB estimates that power will be restored at 9pm tonight.