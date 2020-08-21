Campaigners stage demonstration over shortening hours at Limerick homeless facility

HOMELESSNESS campaigners have staged a further protest outside the HSE’s offices in Catherine Street.

They are furious over the impending end to the 24-hour access to the Temporary Accommodation Provision (Tep) in Lord Edward Street.

On Friday last, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside the health service’s local offices, causing it to close its doors.​

From the onset of Covid-19, the Tep facility – normally a 9-9 hostel – was open around the clock for the health and safety of residents.

While talks are ongoing to keep this going into the winter months, as it stands, this service will end on October 16.

Southill man Jonathan Kelly, who represents residents, said: “We don't want the answer around that ye are going to be here for the foreseeable future. What we want to hear is that we are going to be here for the indefinite future.”

He believes there should be more beds for homeless folk, not less.​

“They are trying to belittle us, push us under the carpet like the issue isn't there. They don't want Tep1 and Tep2 open. It's not even about that. What about the people living on the street? What about the people who have died on the street,” he added.

One of those people who died on the street was Louise ‘Bubu’ Casey back in 2016.

Her sister Pauline said: “Louise was sent away with a sleeping bag from the services in Limerick. She was failed and let down by society. Pauline and the Casey family say they will never forget that morning. Waking up and hearing Louise was dead, especially the way in which she died.”

Neither the HSE nor the council commented in relation to the demonstration.

However, on foot of a similar protest last month, an HSE spokesperson confirmed they, Limerick City and County Council and homeless charity Novas are continuing to explore all options in relation to how best to help the people staying in Tep.

