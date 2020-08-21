Fashion: Pippa’s perfect new collection with POCO - Celia Holman Lee

PIPPA O’Connor is certainly a force to be reckoned with when it comes to building a business through social media.

Not only does she have a huge online presence but she is also hugely successful when it comes to clothing lines. All you need do is look at the popularity of her original POCO by Pippa jeans line.

She has done it again now and has launched her new autumn/winter collection inspired by her own busy lifestyle as a mother-of-two. This new POCO by Pippa collection has some fabulous new pieces.

It includes jackets like the bomber and biker, pictured, which are so sleek and easy to wear over absolutely anything. As well as that the collection includes three new styles of trainers which are so versatile and ideal for day-to-day life and go fantastic with her jeans collection.

As Pippa said herself her full collection is based on clothing she herself would wear and relies on her authenticity.

So you can see the full Pippa collection on her website pocobypippa.com