Suspects released following firearms seizure in Limerick

A FILE is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the seizure of a suspected firearm and ammunition in Limerick city earlier this week.

The items were seized on Tuesday night when members of the divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house at Fairview Crescent, Garryowen.

“During the course of the search gardai seized a suspected firearm, shotgun cartridges and pellets. Gardai also seized €200 of suspected cocaine and three mobile phones,” confirmed a garda spokesperson.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 60s, and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where they were detained and questioned under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act.

They have since been released without charge and the firearm and ammunition will be sent for analysis.

