THERE ARE 14 suspected Covid-19 cases at University Hospital Limerick, new figures show.

This is a large drop from previous days when there were more than 50 suspected cases since Monday.

There are four confirmed cases at UHL, a decrease of one since Tuesday evening. However, UHL still has the highest number of confirmed cases.

There are no confirmed cases or suspected cases in UHL's intensive care unit, the HSE figures show.

UHL, which serves 400,000 people in the Mid-West region, saw considerably lower levels of activity in the emergency department this Thursday as there were just three patients on trolleys in the emergency department and 10 in the wards.

Sligo University Hospital had the highest level with 23 patients on trolleys.