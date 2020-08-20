BREAKING: Limerick tourist attraction to stay open as government approves funding

ONE of Limerick's top tourist attractions is set to remain open until at least the end of this year after government approved a €2.6m funding package.

In a move hailed as "great news for the area" by local TD and Minister for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan, King John’s Castle will be able to open until December this year as well as Bunratty Castle.

There had been fears the drawbridge would be pulled on King John’s Castle on August 31 after Shannon Heritage said it would not re-open the site in the winter months due to a lack of tourist numbers from abroad.

The move would have seen more than 100 job losses locally.

However, following a local backlash, the semi-state company applied for €6m to keep the site open until next March.

And while only a third of this funding has come in, this means that King John’s Castle and Bunratty Castle can at least remain open until the end of 2020.

Mr O’Donovan said: “This is great news for the area. Limerick can now look forward to having Shannon Heritage sites open for the end of this year.”

Clare TD Cathal Crowe added: “I’m delighted this afternoon to have received confirmation from my colleague Minister Michael McGrath on this funding. I’ve been in close contact with him, my other Dáil colleagues, the workers and the management at Shannon Heritage, working to ensure a positive outcome. This fund means that these iconic sites will remain open until the end of the year, meaning staff can now breath a sigh of relief.”

He pledged to work with his colleagues to ensure this is extended even further still.

