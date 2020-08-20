'Keen interest' from Limerick-based students to stay in a hotel

STAYING in a hotel while studying sounds like the dream for students.

Breakfast is included, a dinner option in a bar and restaurant, high speed wifi, work desk with ergonomic chair, gym and swimming pool in the building.

This is exactly what the Limerick Strand Hotel is offering third level students and staff.

They have come up with a “Home away from Home" student package. Four and five night options are available. It is in response to students’ time on campus being drastically reduced due to Covid-19.

Anne Marie Verdon, reservations manager at the Limerick Strand, said they put their heads together to try and come up with something that might suit students to help them out.

And the response has been very positive.

"Interest has been very keen. We have had lots of mammies and daddies on to us from all over Ireland, who have sons and daughters studying in Limerick.

"We’re happy to support them in their journey through third level education,” said Ms Verdon. Prices of the special packages are only available from the hotel.

Ms Verdon said the hotel is located a 15 minute walk from Mary Immaculate College and Limerick Institute Technology. While there is a bus stop five minutes away with a direct route to University of Limerick.