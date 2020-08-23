Call made for package to attract potential retailer to Limerick -  Ex Debenhams staff to continue protests

THE COUNCIL must put in place a suite of offerings for any retailer interested in taking over the former Debenhams store in Limerick.

That’s according to Labour councillor Joe Leddin, who was reacting to news from the liquidator of the firm’s Irish operation KPMG, that a new business might take over some of the Debenhams sites, saving hundreds of jobs.

Here in Limerick, more than 110 positions were lost after the British retailer pulled support for its Irish operation at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, workers have held an around-the-clock picket in a bid to secure what they feel is a fair redundancy settlement. They’ve vowed to continue these demonstrations, despite advice from their union Mandate, which came on foot of the news of fresh investment.

Although KPMG did not identify the name of the retailer, or the locations it is interested in, Cllr Leddin has been in contact with the local authority boss Dr Pat Daly and its economic director Vincent Murray in order to give Limerick the best chance.

He said: “We need a cross-agency collaborative approach, to make it as easy as possible for any such retailer to come to Limerick. In effect, we need to roll out the red carpet for them.”

The City West member pointed out that there are many offerings available across the different agencies, and while it can be difficult for a company to navigate through these, the authority can step in to make things as easy as possible.

“I don’t want to be looking at an empty store, not just as a public representative, but also as a citizen of Limerick. I don’t want to see an empty iconic building for the next five to 10 years. And if there’s an opportunity to put our best foot forward, we must take it,” he said.

Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan is also hopeful of a new retailer at the former Debenhams unit.

She said: “It would be fantastic. It would see jobs retained and critically that iconic building in the centre of town able to re-open and contribute to the animation of the city. Retaining occupation and sustaining a business in that building would be great.”

Despite the potential interest, and a request to step down their pickets, workers in Limerick say they will remain on site.

“The Limerick store is continuing to picket 24/7. The ex-staff are in good spirits and hoping for some news soon after spending 129 days fighting for justice,” a statement released to the Limerick Leader said.

