Limerick charities up €10k thanks to drive-through bingo fundraiser

ALMOST €10,000 has been raised for two Limerick charities following a drive-through bingo event which took place last month.

Hundreds of people from across Munster flocked to the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare for the event which was the first to take place in Limerick after public health restrictions were eased by the Government.

In compliance with Covid-19 regulations, the event, which was MCd by Noel White, was held outdoors and those who attended on the day were required to remain in or close to their cars throughout.

The novel fundraiser was organised by front-line workers from Rathkeale and a socially distant cheque presentation took place in Adare earlier this week.

The two nominated beneficiaries are Milford Hospice and Pieta House and each organisation was presented with a cheque for €4,597.50.

One of the organisers of the drive-through bingo – Garda Enda Moroney from Rathkeale station – says he’s glad to have been able to raise funds for Milford Hospice and Pieta House.

“Milford Hospice would be very close to my own heart, my father died there two years ago and both charities are exceptional and they give so much to society and we just wanted to give something small back to them,” he said.

For more Limerick news click here