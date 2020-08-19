UL Hospitals 'disappointed' with nurses' ballot amid increasing levels of Covid-19 in region

THE UL Hospitals Group has said it is disappointed with the nurses' ballot for industrial action, amid the increasing level of Covid-19 cases in the region.

This Wednesday, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation announced that it was balloting for industrial action over frustrations with staff resources and working environment amid the pandemic at University Hospital Limerick.

The INMO said that they were informed that the nurse vacancy rate in the busy emergency department is between 17% and 20%, and 30% in some of the wards at UHL.

The UL Hospitals Group said that, at the end of this July, there was a nurses and midwives vacancy of 91.7 whole time equivalents. This, the spokesperson said, was out of a total of 1,728 nurses and midwives across its six hospitals in the Mid-West.

This figure does not include temporary vacancies resulting from staff on maternity leave, sick leave etc, the spokesperson said.

The UL Hospitals Group said it is offering candidates positions on a weekly basis since launching its recruitment campaign in March, and that all student nurses and midwives currently graduating from University of Limerick are being offered permanent contracts.

There is also a push to recruit 150 nurses from overseas to commence work in December 2020

"As of the end of July 2020, we had recruited over 130 staff nurses in the year-to-date with an additional 16 staff returning from retirement or career breaks."

The union also accused the Group of "refusal" to attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

However, a spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group said it is committed to consultation and engagement with trade unions on much-needed services, including extra bed capacity under construction at UHL and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.

It also praised its nurses, midwives and all staff for providing "exceptional service throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in keeping patients, their colleagues and wider community safe.

"We have continued to recruit nurses and midwives throughout the pandemic to meet the additional demands of Covid-19 while also planning to recruit the additional staff needed as we increase bed capacity."

The spokesperson said that it "actively endeavours to fill deficits as part of an ongoing recruitment process".

"We utilise agency and overtime to cover temporary vacancies and we use every opportunity to convert agency workers to permanent staff. During the pandemic, we have been grateful for nursing retirees, existing staff on career breaks, unpaid leave and reduced hours who have returned or increased their hours to support essential services.

"We remain focused on increasing our staffing levels both to better meet the challenges of Covid-19 and to staff the new wards. A number of consultative forums are in place for the unions to address any issues as they arise. These forums provide for regular engagement between unions and management. The next such forum meeting is scheduled for Friday, September 4th under the auspices of the WRC Advisory Service."

It added that it remains committed to good industrial relations with the unions. However, it added that it was "disappointed that this ballot for industrial action comes at a time when cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in the MidWest and across the country and the pandemic is far from over".