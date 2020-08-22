Limerick artist's derelict dwellings to be showcased

LIMERICK artist Daithi Magner is to be highlighted at The Luan Art Gallery in Athlone County Westmeath

The gallery is hosting a thought-provoking exhibition named Crowded Thresholds until September 12.

Effin native Daithi Magner's derelict dwellings take a personal and critical view of social and cultural issues of rural Ireland.

With an extraordinary level of detail and craftsmanship and juxtaposing family mementos with Irish folklore, history and religion, his work explores the varying relationships between modern living and rural attitudes both past and present.

Magner initially trained as a furniture maker and later graduated with a first class BA in Production Design & Art and Art Direction from Institute of Art Design and Technology Dublin in 2009.

Daithi uses his design and fabrication skills for various types of films, TV and theatre set and prop production.

He uses a variety of materials in his sculptures but his methodology rarely changes. He uses old materials usually from the now derelict buildings of his family's farm along with trinkets that his Grandparents collected throughout their lives.

Daithi has a solo exhibition at 'The School Gallery' in London in December and will be shown at 'La Luz de Jesus' Gallery in LA in early 2021.

The Luan Gallery is open to the public Tuesday to Saturday from 11am-5pm and Sunday from 12-5pm.