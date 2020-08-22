Major Limerick charity event postponed due to Covid

IT’S only August but events in January are already being postponed due to Covid-19.

Every January for the last two years, Meg Wiley has held great charity nights called “Pinkalicious” in Houlihan’s bar in Kilmallock.

She has raised over €50,000 for the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation from these and a charity calendar.

Meg was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer in March 2018. Her motto is “every moment matters”. And that positive spirit shines through in her fundraisers which hopefully will still go ahead in 2020, just on a later date

“I feel an outside venue will suit best for ‘Pinkalicious’ and with that we need to be heading towards our summer months. It will be different but that's the new way of life now with Covid-19,” said Meg.

She was also planning a follow up to this year’s Calendar Girls, called Calendar Guys.

“I had lots of plans and ideas for it but Covid has put a stop to that. It takes a lot of time to get these things organised and while I had willing and able men, my fear would be the printing, selling and time restrictions with all that’s going on.

This strange time has made us all think of what is important to us and she said her dad’s fifth anniversary was last week.

John Wiley, late of Portauns, Kilmallock, passed away peacefully in Milford Hospice on August 13, 2015.

Owner of the successful John Wiley Tarmacadam, he always employed lots of locals and paved many driveways all over the country.

Meg said he is missed every day by his wife Eileen, daughters Carmel, Gillian and herself, sons Eddie and Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

Described as a “true gentleman”, John was widely known and loved by many, says Meg.

“He loved a bit of fun, a drink and his game of cards. He was a real family man.

“We would like to keep John's family in our thoughts at this time. A family Mass is held each year but with Covid restrictions it is not necessary to hold it this year,” said Meg.

Meg and the family would like keep his memory alive by acknowledging his anniversary at this time.

