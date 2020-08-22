Louise Loves: A day trip to Inis Oírr!

IF 2020 has taught us anything as a nation, it is that no foreign travel rivals exploring the gems that are right on our doorstep!

Last Sunday I made the short trip to Inis Oírr for the day. My first time to visit the smallest of the Aran Islands, that is just a quick 15 minute boat trip from Doolin pier.

Arriving on the Gaeltacht Island that is home to only 300 people is a magical experience. Turquoise seas and a salt white sandy beach makes you feel like you’re stepping off the boat and onto a Caribbean island. The Burren landscape extends to Inis Oírr with exposed limestone pavements and beautiful flora! Straight off the pier you have an array of choice when it comes to exploring the 3km by 2km Island. Here is what I recommend you do:

Getting there

Pre-booking a ferry online, I travelled on The Garrihy’s Doolin2Arann boat which cost €25 return per adult. Leaving Doolin at 11am and returning at 5pm.

When you arrive

*Rent a bike

No pre-booking is necessary, straight off the pier you will see “Rothaí Inis Oírr’ with plenty of bikes to choose from and only €13 for the day. I highly recommend exploring the island on two wheels!

*Úsaid do Ghaeilge!

Inis Oírr is a Gaeltacht island. Gaeilge is the first language for most natives. As you would if you were heading over seas this summer, do as the locals do-dust off your cúpla focal agus bígí ag labhairt as Gaeilge!

*See the Plassey Shipwreck

The icon of Inis Oírr- a must see! Also recognisable from the opening credits of Father Ted – and great spot for the Insta snap! The ship was washed ashore by a storm in the 1960s and has been a popular with visiting tourists every since.

*Take a dip ag an Trá

Inis Oírr has two green coast awarded beaches, known colloquially as An Trá and Trá Poll na gCaorach. Both are wonderful bleached white strands – all the more bejewelled when seen through the clear ocean waters – the perfect ocean swim awaits!

*Dinner at Tigh Ned

A small family run pub and restaurant, the ideal spot to grab a pint and a toastie after a busy day exploring the island! Also, conveniently located in view of the pier- so you can keep an eye out for your boat home!