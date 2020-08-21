Limerick gardai investigate theft of phone from young man who was walking dog

GARDAI are renewing their appeal for information after a mobile phone was stolen from a young man who was out walking his dog.

The theft occurred on the morning of August 8 at a walkway near Parteen which is commonly know as the Tailrace.

“At approximately 1.30pm, the injured party was approached by a male, all dressed in black. His mobile phone was taken from him by this male who was wearing a black face covering and white sunglasses also,” said Garda Eoghan Linnane.

“This is a popular area for locals to go walking. If any person was in the area at the time and can offer any more information, gardaí would like to hear from them,” he said.

Gardaí at Mayorstone Park are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 456980.

