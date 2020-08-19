‘It’s not good news for us’: Limerick coffee-shop owner reacts to latest restrictions

“WHEN the government advises people to work from home, it’s not good news for us.”

The reaction of coffee shop owner Barry Flavin to news of the latest restrictions announced by government as Covid-19 surges again.

Following a three hour government meeting yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a series of fresh restrictions, which include an advisory to work remotely.

As well as these measures – in place until September 13 at least – all outdoor events will be limited to 15 people, down from 200, while indoor events will be limited to six people.

Sporting events can proceed behind closed doors and without spectators present.

Weddings and religious ceremonies will be allow to go ahead with a maximum of 50 people in attendance.

Elderly and vulnerable people are being advised to exercise their judgment and to restrict the amount of time they spend outside of their homes and to limit their social contacts.

Mr Flavin, who runs Habit Cafe in O’Connell Street, said: “We would have an awful lot of companies around us that we would cherish to the point that we would need their customers coming back in working in the city. They’d be the people who come in and use our coffee shop. It’s important to us we get footfall back into Limerick. People working from home does impact all of us, not just the coffee shops.”

Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: “We have to respect why they are introducing these restrictions. Consumer-facing businesses are going to feel this the most. It’s disappointing, but we have to support what they are doing in order to keep our loved ones safe.”

The latest restrictions appear to represent another setback to pubs not serving food.

One of those, in Mulgrave Street, is run by councillor Jerry O’Dea, who is the local Vintners Federation of Ireland representative.

He said: “There have been no cases from a licensed premises in the last number of months. We are applying all of the regulations to the best of our ability. That’s been acknowledged. We’ve had close on 25,000 unannounced visits to pub/restaurants and restaurants over the last period of time. But there’s been only nine visits to meat factories which seems to be where the serious problem is. We can apply social distancing. We really want to press that case. We are able to do it, and can provide an alternative to house parties and unregulated environments like meat factories.”

Limerick Trades Council president Mike McNamara criticised the actions of those taking part in large unregulated social gatherings, like the party on Kilkee’s seafront.

“There are people and workers who are being exposed to Covid-19 by the actions of those people. If they meet collectively in such large crowds then they come back to their own community, now we are seeing why the figures are rising in Limerick.”

There is a need, he said, to balance both home and office working.

But on pubs, he feels they can be left to wait a bit longer before re-opening.

“I feel people have become complacent. I’d rather be alive in five years time to talk about this rather than have a drink next week,” he concluded.