Probationer gardai in Limerick receive on-the-job training to deal with marine-related incidents

Probationer gardai stationed in Limerick have been briefed on the work which is done by other agencies who respond to marine-related incidents.

As part of the Limerick Division's Continuous Professional Development training, 12 members of Intake 192, recently participated in a day-long presentations with the RNLI, Irish Coastguard, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue and Limerick Fire and Rescue Service.

The training events were organised by Garda John O’Sullivan who is attached to Henry Street station.

Since joining the force, Garda O’Sullivan has continued and built upon his Garda B.A. in Applied Policing, Community Engagement Project to enhance garda and marine related emergency service response times and life-saving initiatives along the River Shannon in Limerick city.

In additional to attending detailed class presentations, the probationer gardaí, who passed out from Templemore in February, also participated in on-site visits to examine and understand the work, equipment and capabilities of these services.