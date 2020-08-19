Three arrested after gardai seize suspected firearm and ammo in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested three people and seized a suspected firearm and ammunition in Limerick city.

Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, at 9pm on Tuesday.

During the course of the search gardai seized a suspected firearm, shotgun cartridges and pellets. Gardai also seized €200 of suspected cocaine and three mobile phones.

The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Two men, 30s and 60s, and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station.

They are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

The search operation took place as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminal activity in Limerick city.