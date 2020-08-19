Gardai seek to identify burglars who stole ‘substantial amount of cash’ from Limerick business

Gardaí seeking to identify two burglars who broke into a business premises in the city centre have issued a public appeal for information.

On August 12, two males entered the premises at John Street at approximately 11.15pm.

“They entered through a window and exited the same way a few minutes later. A substantial sum of cash was stolen,” said Garda Eoghan Linnane who confirmed the premises was closed at the time.

“If any person was in the John Street area at this time and witnessed anything suspicious they are asked to come forward. Gardaí at Henry Street would like to hear from you,” he added.

They can be contacted at (061) 212400.