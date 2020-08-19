RAIN and drizzle will extend northwards across Munster this morning with some heavy falls expected.

It will become clear by early afternoon, however, and some good dry spells will develop.

However, that respite will not last for long: for there will be another band of heavy rain spreading from the south this evening.

Overall, it will be a breezy day, with moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds veering to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees.

More, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Wet and windy weather is expected up to the weekend, with further rainfall warnings likely and there is a wind warning in operation for Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday , as an area of low pressure tracks close to the west coast on Thursday and Friday. It will become fresher over the weekend with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Wednesday night: Rain in the south will extend northward overnight, becoming heavy at times, with southeast winds becoming fresh to strong with severe gusts likely. Low temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Thursday: Another band of rain will spread northwards over the country with heavy thundery showers following. It will be mild and blustery with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, becoming occasionally strong in some coastal areas with the potential for severe gusts.

Thursday night: A further spell of wet and windy weather will extend across the country with further heavy thundery bursts. Lowest Temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds with near gale force winds along exposed coasts.

