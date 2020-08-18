BREAKING: Houses 'extensively damaged' from flooding in county town

A NUMBER of houses were flooded overnight in Kilmallock with "extensive damage" reported.

Kilmallock Fire and Rescue Service have been out all night battling the rising waters. They were backed up by units from Charleville and Rathkeale. They were first called out at 6.45pm and currently remain there.

Affected areas were Wolfe Tone street in the town as well as Tobernea, Gotoon, Green Road and more.

One local man said several houses were flooded.

"It was like a cloud burst. The rain never eased up all day. A number of houses were extensively damaged.

"It was mainly due to rivers overflowing and it came off the land. It went through a number of houses - in the front door and out the back. it could be up to 10 houses. The fire brigade were battling it all night. They never stopped," said the local this Tuesday morning.