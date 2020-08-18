Investigation into ‘suspicious activity’ at University of Limerick car park

Gardaí are appealing for information after they were alerted to suspicious behaviour in a car park on the campus of the University of Limerick.

At around 7.40pm on August 13, gardaí at Henry Street received a report of three males, in their early twenties acting suspiciously in one of the car parks at the University of Limerick,” said Garda Eoghan Linnane who added that gardai suspect the males were attempting to breaking into or steal parked cars.

“The college campus is quiet at the moment but it is a popular place for people to go walking. We ask that people are vigilant if they leave their cars parked on the campus and that they do not leave valuable items in the car for would be thieves to target.,” added Garda Linnane.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at (061) 212400.