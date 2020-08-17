Deaths in Limerick - August 17, 2020

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Cathal (Joseph) Scanlon of Drehidtrasna, Adare.

Son of Sean and Carmel (née O’Kelly) and brother of Daragh. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents and brother, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, this Thursday ( August 20) for Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass is strictly private but can be viewed live by clicking here.

House private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

_____________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Borris Lodge Nursing Home) of Margaret (Peggy) Morris (née Nealon) of Ballon, Carlow. Formerly of Kildimo, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and much loved mother of Anne, Eamonn, Kieran, Bernadette, Deirdre, Fidelma and Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Tuesday (August 18) from 6pm until 8pm.

In accordance with public health guidelines, a private funeral will take at Saint's Peter & Paul Church, Ballon on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Ballon cemetery.

_____________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Helen Moloney (née Cullen) of Lilac Court, Keyes Park, Limerick. Late of Ballynanty Beg, Limerick.

Mother of the late Patrick and sister of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her husband Gerard, son James, daughters Bernadette, Sharon and Catherine, grandchildren Dean, Nathan, Jaxon, Naima, Kala, Shanice, Tameka, Cameron, Tyreece, Jerome, Jahare, Valetina, Vincenzo and Evan, great-grandchild Aoibhe, son-in-law Emilio, brother Seamus, other relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Friday (August 21) at 12pm in the Holy Family Church with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

_____________________

The death has occurred (at UHL, following a short ilness) of Tom Kelly of Gardenhill, Castleconnell.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Linda and Mary, son Leo, grandchildren, sisters Mary, Teresa and Elizabeth, extended family, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, on Friday (August 21) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be streamed online here and broadcast on 106.3 FM.

A private cremation will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

_____________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Vincent’s Hospital) of Teresa (Tess) Maguire (née Webb) of Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyhaunis, Mayo. Formerly of Limerick city.

Beloved wife of William (Bill) and much loved mother of Gerrard, Sarah and Simon. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, grandchildren Matthew, Martha, Rose, Niamh, Fionn and Clíodhna, sisters Sheelagh and Claire Ann, brothers Tommy, Pat and Gerdie, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with public health guidelines, Teresa’s Funeral Mass – at 10am on Wednesday – will remain private for close friends and immediate family but will be streamed online here for those who would have liked to have attend.