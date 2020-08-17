Met Éireann updates latest weather warning for Limerick

MET Éireann has updated it’s latest weather warning for Limerick and several other counties.

According to the forecaster, thundery rain and localised flooding can be expected between now and 7am tomorrow.

In places, rainfall could be between 25mm and 40mm.

The status yellow rainfall warning, which was updated earlier this Monday, applies to all of Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway.