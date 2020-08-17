Met Éireann updates latest weather warning for Limerick
A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Limerick
MET Éireann has updated it’s latest weather warning for Limerick and several other counties.
According to the forecaster, thundery rain and localised flooding can be expected between now and 7am tomorrow.
In places, rainfall could be between 25mm and 40mm.
The status yellow rainfall warning, which was updated earlier this Monday, applies to all of Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway.
Here are the forecast UV Indices for today, Monday August 17th.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 17, 2020
Under any sunny/clear skies UV indices will range "Moderate" to "High" from north to south.
Under any cloudy skies, UV indices will be "Low" to "Moderate" from north to south. See graphics below for further info. pic.twitter.com/uBJRkVh2Ur
