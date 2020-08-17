Popular Limerick to Kilkee charity cycle is latest Covid-19 casualty

A POPULAR annual cycle for charity has become the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Annual Limerick to Kilkee Cycle that was due to take place in September has been postponed.

Organiser Eoghan Deegan said the announcement of the postponement was being made “with a heavy heart”.

“This is in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic,” he stated.

“Watch this space - we will advise once we have a new date and details. We thank you once again for your past participation and fundraising efforts for the charities,” Mr Deegan added.

The cycle which has been running for over 28 years has been of great benefit to a whole host of local charities and services including the Children's Ark at University Hospital Limerick, and CARI which offers therapy and support for children affected by child sexual abuse.

The event could often see more than 100 men and women don their lycra and helmets and pedal their way to the popular seaside destination for Limerick folk, Kilkee.

