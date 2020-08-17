Limerick jeweller to retire after a sparkling 50-year career

A WELL-known Limerick jeweller is preparing to turn the key in the door of her store for the final time after a sparkling career spanning half a century.

JH Irwin Jewellers on William Street will close their doors to the public in the coming weeks as business owner Eleanor O’Brien is set to retire.

“Time is time. You know when it’s time and I’m not getting any younger,” Eleanor told the Leader.

Eleanor closed the doors on March 16 as part of the Covid-19 lockdown and opened again on June 8.

Before Covid-19 hit it was in the back of Eleanor’s mind to retire. “You don’t know what’s down the road and I don’t think I would go through this again,” she explained of the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Eleanor started as an employee in Irwin's before taking over the store. The jewellers was located on Patrick Street when Eleanor started first.

“I was only 17 or 18 years of age,” she recalled. “The very first job I had was cleaning the windows, the doors and the brasses. In those days you didn’t have window cleaners. I worked and learned everything from the start as a shop assistant and worked my way up. I found it fascinating. I think it’s a lovely job for women.”

Will she shed a few tears after she closes?

“Oh I will. I will. Even when I think about it. There isn’t an easy way to go. There isn’t.”

Eleanor, who lives in Caherdavin Heights, feels very fortunate to have spent 50 years of her life in a career she has thoroughly enjoyed.

“It’s an extraordinary business,” she states. “It’s built an awful lot on trust between the businesses and their suppliers. It’s old-fashioned in that way but yet it’s modern in how it works but it has that old fashioned touch. There is no such thing as somebody coming in and not being dealt with individually which is most unusual in business now. Everything is shown, explained and the rest. It is a very personal business. Jewellery is one of those things that can be handed down - there is history in it.”

