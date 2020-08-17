Mid West firm to aid schools as they prepare to reopen

To support the safe reopening of Limerick primary schools, Shannon based firm, Zimmer Biomet Ireland, recently hosted an information and discussion event for principals, featuring practical advice and safety resources, aligned and compliant with current Irish Government guidelines.

Twelve principals attended an overview slide presentation, delivered by staff, before touring the company’s Shannon manufacturing plant to see first-hand the comprehensive range of preventative measures in place.

They were then briefed as to how these measures might be adapted and implemented within the school environment and provided with a Back to School Covid-19 Safety Pack, containing hand sanitiser dispensers, safety stickers, signage, gloves and disinfectant wipes.

The daughter of a Zimmer Biomet employee, 11-year old, Sadhbh O’Donovan designed the child-friendly signage, which incorporates a hopscotch illustration with the logo “Hop on Board.”

Sadhbh’s bi-lingual signage will now be displayed in playgrounds, halls and classrooms throughout the region to help reinforce the safety message during the pandemic.

In preparation for the event, the company’s committee liaised with local schools participating in the Junior Achievement programme, focussing on schools where Zimmer Biomet employees have volunteered their time to mentor, inspire and motivate pupils.

