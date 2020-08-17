Limerick Weather: Status yellow rainfall warning until midnight

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for all of Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway until midnight.

"It will be rather misty for a time and it will be mostly cloudy, with showers or longer spells of rain, occasionally heavy with a risk of thundery bursts too, leading to localised flooding.

"It will become mostly dry as the day goes on in southwestern parts, with some sunshine developing. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees, in light variable breezes, becoming light to moderate westerly," say Met Eireann.