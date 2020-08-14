Limerick Weather: A risk of more thunderstorms!

IT's a rather cloudy, misty start to the day in Limerick. You can expect there to be showers throughout Munster today, heavy at times with a risk of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of between 21 and 23 degrees with light variable or easterly breezes and high relative humidity.



There'll be further showers or longer spells of rain tonight. Lowest temperatures between 12 and 14 degrees with light variable or easterly breezes continuing through the forecast period.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.