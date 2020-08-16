Former Premier League youth player stole from vulnerable Limerick pensioners

A FORMER youth player with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur had admitted stealing more than €10,000 from vulnerable pensioners in Counties Limerick Clare, Tipperary and Cork.

At Limerick Circuit Court before the summer vacation, Denis Igoe, 26, who has an address at Station Road Ennis pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to offences which occurred on various dates between February 18, and March 2 this year.

Previously, Newcastle West District Court was told the defendant called to the homes of elderly men and woman posing as a salesman for a well-known security company for which he had previously worked.

The victims knew Mr Igoe as they dealt with him previously when security systems were installed in their homes.

The defendant fraudulently offered to upgrade the security systems and that when the homeowners agreed, he obtained their PIN codes and stole their bank cards which he than used to carry out various transactions.

After his client confirmed his guilty plea, barrister Lorcan Connolly said he is a “first time offender” and that he is currently attending addiction counselling at Wheatfield Prison where he is in custody.

He requested that a probation report be prepared in relation to his client and indicated that all of the stolen monies will be paid back.

