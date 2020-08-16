Addict attempted to snatch woman’s bag as she walked on Limerick street

A JUDGE has commended members of the public who came to the assistance of a woman who was targeted by an addict who tried to snatch her handbag.

Judge Tom O’Donnell made his comments as he jailed the culprit for two years.

Dean Gardiner, 32, of Salvia Court, Keyes Park had pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted robbery relating to an incident at Mallow Street, Limerick on September 3, 2019.

Garda Aishling O’Sullivan said the woman, whose aged in her 50s, was walking at around 5pm when the defendant approached her from behind and attempted to steal her handbag.

She told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the woman resisted and that she was spun around before Mr Gardiner fled empty-handed.

A number of people came to the assistance of the woman and gardai were quickly on the scene.

Garda O’Sullivan said the defendant was quickly identified and that he was located a short time later near the entrance to the People’s Park.

“He was sitting next to the gate shouting and roaring at people,” she said, adding that he appeared to be “out of it” when arrested.

While the victim was not physically injured, Judge O’Donnell was told she was out of work for around a month after the incident and that she is now wary when walking alone and varies her route to work.

Barrister Eimear Carey said her client had consumed a bottle of whiskey earlier in the day and that he has “zero recollection” of what happened.

“His last memory was buying a bottle of whiskey and polishing it off,” she said adding he was shocked and remorseful when informed about what he did.

Seeking leniency, Ms Carey asked he court to note Mr Gardiner had no criminal convictions when he turned 30 and that the “wheels came off the wagon” after his grandmother died a number of years ago.

“He needs structure in his life,” she said adding he has achieved enhanced status in Limerick Prison since his arrest.

Imposing sentence the judge said what happened was “very nasty” and that such incidents are far too common in Limerick.

He said their was an element of premeditation which was an aggravating factor.

After commending those who helped the woman, Judge Tom O'Donnell imposed a three year prison sentence, suspending the final 12 months.