BREAKING: Met Éireann issues weather warning for 'torrential downpours' in Limerick
THUNDERSTORMS will likely develop this afternoon and evening, say Met Eireann who have issued a status yellow weather warning.
It covers the whole of Munster and is valid from 3pm to midnight this Thursday.
"Due to the localised nature of thunderstorm activity some areas will escape completely, but areas impacted will see torrential downpours with possible hail, leading to some spot flooding," say Met Eireann.
