51 people suspected of having Covid-19 await swab results at University Hospital Limerick

THERE are 51 people suspected of having Covid-19 currently awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick. This is the largest figure for a hospital in the country followed by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with 23 suspected cases.

These figures relate to the situation up to 8pm on Wednesday.

There are two patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at UHL - one of whom was confirmed positive between Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are no confirmed or suspected Covid-19 cases in the ICU at UHL.

Meanwhile, there are 46 people waiting on trolleys at UHL this Thursday morning - 30 in the emergency department and 16 on wards elsewhere in the hospital.