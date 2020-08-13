Gardai issue warning following spike in bike thefts in Limerick

GARDAI are appealing to cyclists to ensure their bikes and accessories are secure and safe at all times.

A number of bicycles, which were either unlocked or unattended, were stolen at locations across Limerick over the past week.

One option which bike owners should consider is registering them with An Garda Siochana.

“You can register your bike for free at Henry Street garda station. Take a picture of your bike and make a note of the serial number and you can obtain the form to register the bike at Henry Street garda station,” said Garda Nathan Crehan.

Cyclsts are also being advised to invest in a lock for their bikes.

“Lock both wheel and the frame to a bike stand or a strong immovable object. Lock it tight so your bike is difficult to manoeuvre when parked. Secure your lock so it doesn’t touch the ground. Invest in a good quality lock that cannot be easily tampered with,” said Garda Crehan.

