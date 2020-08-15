Alert caretaker alerted gardai to stolen cars at Limerick apartment complex

TWO stolen cars which were being stored in the car park of an apartment complex in the city were recovered by gardai following an alert raised by a retired garda sergeant who works as a caretaker.

Limerick Circuit Court has heard the BMW 5 series car and the Ford Mondeo had been taken during separate burglaries in Dublin and Meath.

Aleksandrs Vanzovics, 25, who has an address at Riverpoint, Bishops Quay, has pleaded guilty to handling the two cars - at Riverpoint – on dates between January and May 2017.

During a sentencing hearing, Sergeant Barry Manton said gardai were alerted by retired sergeant Con McCarthy on March 17, 2017 as he had concerns in relation to a blue BMW after he noticed the licence plates had been changed.

Enquiries were made and it was established the car was stolen from outside a house in Ratoath, Meath on January 31, 2017.

Despite being clamped by gardai, the car, which was worth €27,000 was removed from Riverpoint the following day but was later located in the Ballysimon area – near where Mr Vanzovics operates a business premises.

Sergeant Manton said gardai were alerted to another suspicious vehicle – a Ford Mondeo at Riverpoint on May 23, 20017.

Inquiries were made and it was established that vehicle had been stolen from an address in Kiliney Dublin the previous December.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the owners of the cars were not at a loss as their respective insurance companies had paid out before the cars were located and recovered.

Having been identified as a suspect, Mr Vanzovics was arrested and questioned in July 2017.

The Latvian national, who is married with two children, admitted knowing the vehicles were stolen and claimed he had bought them for €2,000.

Barrister Yvonne Quinn said her client had been very helpful and forthcoming and that he regretted his actions almost immediately.

“He didn’t know what to do – it was a very foolish decision. He didn't realise what he had gotten into,” she said asking the court to note there had been no attempt by Mr Vanzovics to sell or dispose of the cars.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said he accepted the offence was isolated and out of character for the defendant but he said the disapproval of the court had to be marked.

He imposed an 18 month prison sentence which he suspended for 18 months.

For more Limerick news click here