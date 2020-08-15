Good lesson in success: Limerick school to reopen after  five years

EVERY head teacher has the stress of reopening their school under Covid-19 guidelines but Julie O'Connor has the added pressure of reopening after a gap of five years.

However, at 9am on Thursday, August 27, the classrooms in Glenroe Community National School will be alive to the sound of boys and girl for the first time since 2015.

Ms O'Connor said excitement is building for all in the Glenroe-Ballyorgan community as the date approaches. Works are continuing on the school grounds to ensure the successful opening later this month.

Ms O’Connor acknowledges the tremendous support extended to her and to all in the school by the working group from the community council, whose “hard work and dedication have brought about the opportunity to provide a multi-denominational and inclusive educational environment for all in the Glenroe-Ballyorgan locality again”.

The head teacher said under the guidance of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, and in partnership with parents and member of the community, Glenroe CNS will dedicate their efforts to the “holistic development of each child, through the use of high quality, future focused teaching and learning approaches which strive to develop each individuals academic, social, moral, emotional, spiritual and creative capabilities”.

“Glenroe CNS is committed to the value of partnership, where staff, parents and members of the community will work together to enable all students to reach their full potential in an educational environment which is welcoming, child centred, stimulating, future focused, wholly inclusive and reflective of a diverse 21st century Ireland.

“I am delighted to be a part of this great adventure for the community and thank Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board for offering me this unique position,” said Ms O'Connor.

Preparations have continued throughout the summer to ensure the necessary arrangements are in place for the school opening.

Find more information at www.glenroecns.ie; email info@glenroecns.ie or contact the school directly on 086 0653135.

