Limerick toddler Conn joins the gardaí at only two!

GARDA Conn O’Neill has a lovely ring to it.

Nobody wants the gardai coming to their door with the flashing blue lights on but the little boy from Ballyneety loved it.

Bruff Superintendent John Ryan; Garda Elaine Donovan; Garda Sarah Flynn and Garda Deano Wilkinson paid a visit to Conn as part of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation. And Conn, aged two and a half, is definitely a hero.

The gardai called to start Conn’s training to become an honorary member of An Garda Síochána.

Mum, Sinéad explains that her son has a rare syndrome called Cri-du-chat (cat's cry) syndrome. It occurs in an estimated 1 in 20,000 to 50,000 newborns.

“It is a rare disease but we are lucky that we can put a name on it. There are many parents who can’t put a name on it and can’t get services. He is linked in with St Joseph’s in Charleville who are excellent,” said Sinéad.

As part of the genetic condition, Sinéad was told he might be small but as the pictures show, that definitely isn’t the case.

“He is defying all the odds already,” she smiled.

There might not be a height regulation to get into the guards anymore but it would be no problem for Conn.

“He will be officially inaugurated as an honorary member of the garda in Phoenix Park next year and in full uniform too,” said Sinéad.

They just have to wait for safer times so he can be measured for his uniform.

But the visit from the boys and girls in blue to get the formal process started, went down a storm with Conn.

“They came up the drive with the flashing lights on in the cars. He is normally one to shy away but this time he was very interested in what was happening.

“It was different to his reactions to other strangers that might approach him. It was lovely. He really enjoyed it,” said Sinéad, who thanked the Little Blue Heroes Foundation and the Bruff gardaí for taking the time to come out and visit Conn.

Supt Ryan heads up the always understaffed Bruff Garda District so no doubt he is delighted with the extra manpower!

Supt Ryan said it was an “absolute pleasure” for him and his colleagues to meet Conn and Sinéad.

“We are delighted to be part of the Little Blue Heroes. It is a fantastic organisation that does great work and is completely voluntary,” said Supt Ryan, who spoke of the joy the children get from meeting gardai, becoming an honorary garda and being part of the organisation.

Supt Ryan also remarked on the warm welcome from Conn.

“It is usually the other way around,” he joked.

“There were four of us and two cars and it didn’t knock a bother out of Conn. He was very relaxand and calm with us.

“For us it was an absolute pleasure and we’re just delighted to be able to bring a smile,” said Supt Ryan, who handed over a gift pack, including the beanie that Conn is sporting in the photo.

Everyone is now looking forward to Conn’s official passing out ceremony in Garda Headquarters in 2021.

