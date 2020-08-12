Housing crisis, broadband and banks are targets of Limerick businessman heading up auctioneers' national body

GVM's group property director, Tom Crosse is to be the new president of IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers.

He will assume the role as the institute’s AGM on Friday, August 28 in Mullingar. Speaking ahead of his appointment, Mr Crosse said he would be very proud to take on the role, especially in IPAV’s 50th year.

The auctioneer for 39 years says he is looking forward to the year ahead, tackling the issues with "great gusto" albeit under difficult circumstances.

Issues he highlights are the housing crisis, cost of utilities, banks and reducing the time taken to complete a property sale.

Mr Crosse said that as the new government grapples with the housing crisis it would be important that all stakeholders, including auctioneers, be consulted under the Commission on Housing promised in the Programme for Government.

"During the current Covid crisis we see how the advice of medical experts is invaluable. Yet, when it comes to housing the experts are rarely asked for their input," he said.

In terms of utilities, member SMEs throughout the country find themselves either paying over the odds for services or paying for a higher level of service than that which is actually delivered, said Mr Crosse.

"Broadband services frequently advertise speeds of "up to 50/100mbps" and members pay for this level of service but what they get is often substantially slower.

"The roll-out of proper broadband, particularly to rural areas, should be expedited in light of the huge surge in remote working which is set to continue.

"Equally, I believe there are issues around the price of energy. One has to question if true competition exists in a market where some providers can offer discounts of the order of 25%."

Mr Crosse said IPAV would be raising these issues with the energy regulator and relevant authorities.

"These issues have been a concern for some time but with the economic fall-out from the Covid-10 pandemic they are ever more imperative. I will also be seeking political support to have the issues addressed."

IPAV’s incoming president also indicated he would be raising the issue of banks now proposing to impose interest penalties on deposit accounts held by members.

"Deposits are very much part of the day-to-day running of any property auctioneering business and are assumed by members to protect the interest of their clients. Such penalties should be confined to those hoarding cash deposits and should not be directed at auctioneers and solicitors or any business holding monies on behalf of clients."

Mr Crosse said he would also be seeking the support of every auctioneer, valuer and property service provider in the country to progress the Sellers Legal Pack initiative spearheaded by IPAV that seeks to address conveyancing delays, significantly reducing the time taken to complete a property sale.