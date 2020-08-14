Closure of barbers cuts deep in Limerick village

MANY small businesses are struggling or going to the wall due to Covid-19 and one of them is Sarah Casey’s barbers.

For 23 years the Caherconlish native has been cutting the hair of countless Limerick boys and men. She worked in Figaro Barber Shop in the city for 14 years, then two years in Caherconlish before opening The Men's Room in Hospital six years ago.

Up to March 15, business was going from strength to strength.

“There is great community spirit in Hospital. I was a bit nervous opening, being an outsider, but I was welcomed with open arms. The business was going absolutely great,” said Sarah.

Like so many others, business ground to a halt due to Covid-19 but it has also stopped Sarah from reopening.

“I definitely planned to reopen. I’m with the Barbers Society of Ireland and I did a lot of courses about coming back - new hygiene practices, dermatitis, asthma, effects of chemicals and all the cleaning products. I redid my safety cert – there are all new standards because of Covid. I had everything prepared to reopen.”

However, being refused the restart grant was a big blow, she says.

“My rates and water are paid as part of my rent. My landlord pays my rates so they are not in my name. So because I wasn’t registered for rates – even though I paid them – I wasn’t entitled to the restart grant. It is very unfair. I know a lot small businesses that were refused the grant as well for similar reasons.”

Despite that she still planned on reopening.

“I held off for two weeks to see how other barbers were getting on and then I made the decision. The majority are down a minimum of 50% in the number of clients they can have in a day. I’ve spoken to some barbers and it is only 30%.

“There is a 15 minute sterilisation time between clients. Tools have to be sterilised, counter surfaces, anything they touch. And it isn’t just a matter of spraying them and they are clean – there has to be a time for that disinfectant to work.”

There is also all the extra costs associated with working under Covid-19. “Everybody who sits in the chair has to wear a mask. I have to wear a fresh mask for every person, fresh pair of gloves, fresh apron, disposable gown for every client etc.

“Because my premises is so small I couldn’t have more than one person waiting at the same time. You might get away with asking people to wait outside the door in the summer time but in the winter you can’t expect people to do that.”

Sarah, who worked on her own, said it just wasn’t “financially viable”.

“I have kids as well. I would have been working to pay rent and childcare. There would have been zero profit. I mulled it over for a long time. I did everything I could. If I got the grant I would have came back as it would have helped to make up for the 50% loss in income until normality resumes.”

She charged €14 for a gentleman’s haircut and €10 for a child’s one.

“I would have had to raise my prices and obviously the customers would pay but a lot of people would assume I had the grant or help and assume I was inflating prices for the sake of more money.”

The documentary Abbeyfealegood showed how important barbers and hairdressers are to a town and Sarah has been overwhelmed with the amount of phone calls and texts saying what a loss The Men’s Room is going to be to Hospital.

And Sarah is hanging up her scissors for good.

“I am going doing a degree in psychology. I loved cutting hair but it was meeting people and talking to them that I loved the most. I have been talking to people for years and you build up a rapport with your clients. I’ve been counselling them for years so at least now I will have the education behind me to do it properly,” she smiles.

