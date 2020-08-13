Limerick man jailed for stabbing 'Good Samaritan' outside fast food outlet

A MAN who stabbed another man a short time after he offered assistance to his girlfriend has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Adam Christie, 21, of Garryowen Road, Limerick had pleaded guilty to assaulting the 35-year-old causing him harm.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his back and stomach after he was attacked in the early hours of March 10, 2019.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Neil O’Gorman said he was walking to get food following a night out when he encountered a young woman in a distressed state at O’Connell Street.

He went to assist her at which point she began “shouting and roaring” at him. According to several witnesses, she also threw “several slaps”.

Following the altercation, the victim left the area and continued to walk in the direction of Supermacs a short distance away.

Before he reached the premises, he was approached by the defendants who “got in his face”.

He later told gardai that after hearing the woman saying “yeah, that’s him,” he felt a pinch in his stomach and saw blood.

Mr Christie was identified on CCTV and it was later established he had travelled to O’Connell Street after he was contacted by the woman following her initial encounter with the injured party.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said it took a long time for him to recover mentally and physically and that he was out of work for ten weeks.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell stated what happened was very disturbing, but he accepted Mr Christie has no previous convictions and has shown genuine remorse.

He imposed a four year prison sentence, suspending the final twelve months.

For more Limerick news click here