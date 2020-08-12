45 people waiting for Covid-19 test results at University Hospital Limerick

THERE are 45 people suspected of having Covid-19 currently awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick. This is the largest figure for a hospital in the country followed by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with 19 suspected cases.

These figures relate to the situation up to 8pm on Tuesday

There are two patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at UHL - this is down from four people who were receiving treatment on Monday.

Kilkenny, Tallaght and the Mater hospital also all have two confirmed cases each.

There are no confirmed Covid-19 cases in the ICU at UHL while there are two people suspected of having the virus in the unit.