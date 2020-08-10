Suspended prison sentence imposed following stabbing incident in Limerick

A JUDGE has commended the “genuine efforts" of a couple who were prosecuted in relation to a stabbing incident in the city centre three years ago.

Judge Tom O’Donnell made his comments as he imposed suspended prison sentences in the case of Philip Whelan and Kate O’Connor, who had pleaded guilty to assault charges.

During a sentencing hearing last October, Detective Garda Niall Fitzgerald said 49-year-old victim was walking at Pery Street at around 7pm when he encountered the defendants.

Mr Whelan, 34, has an address at Cosgrave Park, Moyross while Ms O’Connor, 29, lives at Pinewood Avenue, Caherdavin.

Words “were exchanged” between the parties and the victim was then followed by the defendants to Catherine Place where a struggle ensued.

He was struck a number of times and sustained a laceration near his left ear which required treatment at UHL.

The detective told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, gardai believe the dispute related to a drug debt which was owed by the victim.

The defendants were identified on CCTV and both made admissions when questioned

Barrister David McHugh said his client – Philip Whelan – has no history of violence and is genuinely remorseful.

“He wasn’t in a good place, he is on a road to recovery and is taking steps (to address his addiction), he is anxious to change his life.”

Yvonne Quinn BL, representing Kate O’Connor, said her client has also made “strident efforts” to deal with her addiction.

Reviewing the case before the summer vacation, Judge O’Donnell noted the positive contents of probation reports prepared in relation to each of the defendants.

He accepted they have not been in trouble since and are making “genuine efforts” to address their issues. He imposed two year prison sentences, which he fully suspended.

